GCWUS holds online panel discussion

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :The Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) in collaboration with the Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) organized an online panel discussion on "Women Leadership in Higher education: Problems, Prospects and Pathways.

" The panelists, including Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Women University Rawalpindi Prof Dr Saima Hamid, Vice Chancellor Government College Women University Bahawalpur Prof Dr Saiqa Imtiaz Asif, Vice Chancellor GC Women University Faisalabad Prof Dr Rubina Farooq, Vice Chancellor Lahore College for Women University Prof Dr Bushra Mirza and Vice Chancellor GCWUS Prof Dr Ruksana Kausar, expressed their views.

Faculty members, chairpersons, deans, directors, and administrative heads from womenuniversities of Punjab participated in the event.