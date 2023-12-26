GCWUS Holds Online Session
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 26, 2023 | 03:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) Executive Director of HEC Dr Ziaul Qayyum led an online session attended by vice chancellor,
rectors and heads through smart classrooms.
Vice Chancellor Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) Prof Dr Zarrin Fatima
Rizvi joined the session besides Usama Ashraf, Incharge ITSC, Muhammad Tayyab, Imran Mazhar
and Razi Mughal.
The significant event of 88 smart classrooms were interconnected for the first time post-project
deployment.