GCWUS Holds Photo Exhibition On Allama Iqbal’s Poem 'Saqi Nama'
Umer Jamshaid Published November 30, 2024 | 05:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) A photo exhibition on Allama Iqbal’s poem “Saqi Nama” was organized by the Department of Fine Arts at Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS).
The chief guests of the exhibition were Chairman Forward sports (PVT) Khawaja Masood Akhtar and Vice Chancellor GCWUS Prof. Dr. Shazia Bashir and they formally inaugurated the exhibition.
Students sang Allama Iqbal’s poems and explained their thoughts and creation. Speaking on the occasion, Khawaja Masood appreciated the hard work of the students and teachers and thanked the Vice Chancellor for providing students with an environment where their talents can flourish.
Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shazia Bashir said that the students have presented the poems of Allama Iqbal in a very beautiful way through colors on the canvas. The aim of this exhibition is to highlight the creative talent of the students.
The hard work and dedication of the students and their teachers undoubtedly made the exhibition a successful event, she added.
Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zareen Fatima Rizvi, Senior Vice President (SVP) Women Chamber of Commerce and Industries Sialkot (WCCIS) Gulzeb Waqas, Chairman Departmental Committee for TMA Qaiser Akram Dhodi, General Secretary Seerat Study Center Asad Ijaz, Senior Vice President Sialkot Chamber of Small Traders and Industries Nadeem Ghouri, Member CSR Committee Sialkot International Airport Rana Sohail, Treasurer Dr. Yasir Nawaz Manj, Registrar Ijaz Ahmed, Controller of Examinations Malik Gulshan Aslam, Prof. Dr. Tariq, Prof. Dr. Ashfaq, Prof. Dr. Ilyas, Dr. Afzaal Butt and CSO Sohaib Saleem including heads of all academic and administrative departments attended and appreciated the creative works.
