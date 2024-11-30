Open Menu

GCWUS Holds Photo Exhibition On Allama Iqbal’s Poem 'Saqi Nama'

Umer Jamshaid Published November 30, 2024 | 05:00 PM

GCWUS holds photo exhibition on Allama Iqbal’s poem 'Saqi Nama'

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) A photo exhibition on Allama Iqbal’s poem “Saqi Nama” was organized by the Department of Fine Arts at Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS).

The chief guests of the exhibition were Chairman Forward sports (PVT) Khawaja Masood Akhtar and Vice Chancellor GCWUS Prof. Dr. Shazia Bashir and they formally inaugurated the exhibition.

Students sang Allama Iqbal’s poems and explained their thoughts and creation. Speaking on the occasion, Khawaja Masood appreciated the hard work of the students and teachers and thanked the Vice Chancellor for providing students with an environment where their talents can flourish.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shazia Bashir said that the students have presented the poems of Allama Iqbal in a very beautiful way through colors on the canvas. The aim of this exhibition is to highlight the creative talent of the students.

The hard work and dedication of the students and their teachers undoubtedly made the exhibition a successful event, she added.

Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zareen Fatima Rizvi, Senior Vice President (SVP) Women Chamber of Commerce and Industries Sialkot (WCCIS) Gulzeb Waqas, Chairman Departmental Committee for TMA Qaiser Akram Dhodi, General Secretary Seerat Study Center Asad Ijaz, Senior Vice President Sialkot Chamber of Small Traders and Industries Nadeem Ghouri, Member CSR Committee Sialkot International Airport Rana Sohail, Treasurer Dr. Yasir Nawaz Manj, Registrar Ijaz Ahmed, Controller of Examinations Malik Gulshan Aslam, Prof. Dr. Tariq, Prof. Dr. Ashfaq, Prof. Dr. Ilyas, Dr. Afzaal Butt and CSO Sohaib Saleem including heads of all academic and administrative departments attended and appreciated the creative works.

Related Topics

Sports Fine Sialkot Gulshan Chamber Women Commerce Government College Women University Sialkot Event All Airport

Recent Stories

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

5 hours ago
 Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant ..

Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grindin ..

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century

17 hours ago
 CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

17 hours ago
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastroph ..

Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods

17 hours ago
 Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red ..

Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross

17 hours ago
 Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing powe ..

Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay

17 hours ago
 PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

17 hours ago
 Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro- ..

Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro-EU protesters

17 hours ago
 Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Found ..

Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Foundation Day

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan