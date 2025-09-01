GCWUS holds prayers for flood victims

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) held special prayers on Monday for those who lost their lives in the recent floods.

According to a press release, Quran Khani and collective prayers were organized at the university to honor the departed souls and express solidarity with the affected families.

Vice Chancellor Dr. Shazia Basheer said that the natural calamity had claimed several lives in district Sialkot. She offered prayers for the victims and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.