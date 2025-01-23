Open Menu

GCWUS Holds Seminar

Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2025 | 02:50 PM

GCWUS holds seminar

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) The Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) organized

a seminar on "Micro Plasma for Material Fabrication/Modification".

The event brought together faculty, students and distinguished guests to explore

advancements in material fabrication and modification through micro

plasma technology.

The seminar commenced with opening remarks by Chairperson, Department of Physics Prof

Dr Tariq who welcomed the attendees and expressed gratitude to the guest speaker

and Vice Chancellor GCWUS for their support.

The guest speaker dean, faculty of Natural Sciences, Mathematics and Islamic Studies,

UET Lahore Prof Dr Shahid Rafique delivered an insightful presentation.

He elaborated on the micro plasma facility for fabricating materials and nano diamonds,

highlighting how cost-effective materials can be developed using basic laboratory

equipment.

Vice Chancellor GCWUS Prof Dr Shazia Bashir concluded the session with her

inspiring remarks, thanking the guest speaker for his valuable contribution.

The seminar was graced by Pro Vice Chancellor GCWUS Prof Dr Zarrin Fatima Rizvi,

Dean, Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences Prof Dr Yasir Nawaz Manj, Controller of Examinations

Malik Gulshan Aslam, heads of academic departments, and a large number of

students.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2025

6 hours ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed: Culture a driving force for ..

Latifa bint Mohammed: Culture a driving force for building vital societies, sust ..

16 hours ago
 Dubai Press Club, Dubai Media Academy organise tra ..

16 hours ago
 Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through ..

Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through dialogue

16 hours ago
 UAE delegation meets Klaus Schwab at World Economi ..

UAE delegation meets Klaus Schwab at World Economic Forum in Davos 2025

16 hours ago
SPEA partners with IDT to boost private school qua ..

SPEA partners with IDT to boost private school quality in Sharjah

16 hours ago
 Executive Committee reviews progress on various pr ..

Executive Committee reviews progress on various projects of SIFC key sectors

16 hours ago
 Police arrests accused involved in murder case of ..

Police arrests accused involved in murder case of young man

16 hours ago
 Aurangzeb meets Saudi Arabia, Qatar finance minist ..

Aurangzeb meets Saudi Arabia, Qatar finance ministers in Davos

16 hours ago
 Sadiq urges Opposition to focus on public issues

Sadiq urges Opposition to focus on public issues

16 hours ago
 Measures undertaken to improve Pakistan’s macroe ..

Measures undertaken to improve Pakistan’s macroeconomic stability: Aurangrzeb

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan