GCWUS Holds Seminar
Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2025 | 02:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) The Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) organized
a seminar on "Micro Plasma for Material Fabrication/Modification".
The event brought together faculty, students and distinguished guests to explore
advancements in material fabrication and modification through micro
plasma technology.
The seminar commenced with opening remarks by Chairperson, Department of Physics Prof
Dr Tariq who welcomed the attendees and expressed gratitude to the guest speaker
and Vice Chancellor GCWUS for their support.
The guest speaker dean, faculty of Natural Sciences, Mathematics and Islamic Studies,
UET Lahore Prof Dr Shahid Rafique delivered an insightful presentation.
He elaborated on the micro plasma facility for fabricating materials and nano diamonds,
highlighting how cost-effective materials can be developed using basic laboratory
equipment.
Vice Chancellor GCWUS Prof Dr Shazia Bashir concluded the session with her
inspiring remarks, thanking the guest speaker for his valuable contribution.
The seminar was graced by Pro Vice Chancellor GCWUS Prof Dr Zarrin Fatima Rizvi,
Dean, Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences Prof Dr Yasir Nawaz Manj, Controller of Examinations
Malik Gulshan Aslam, heads of academic departments, and a large number of
students.
