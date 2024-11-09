GCWUS Holds Seminar On Iqbal Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 09, 2024 | 01:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) conducted a seminar on a day of "Iqbal Day",here on Saturday.
According to a spokesperson,Dr. Muhammad Khurram Yasin was there as guest speaker.
The event began with a soulful recitation of the Quran,followed by a heartfelt Naat and then a moving rendition of Iqbal's poetry.
Dr. Khurram Yasin eloquently unfolded the many shades of Allama Iqbal’s poetry,bringing to light the purpose behind his verses.
He highlighted how Iqbal inspired the youth of his time to seek meaning in life,carve out their goals and ignite a fire within themselves to achieve greatness.
The session concluded with a lively Q&A, where students eagerly engaged with Dr. Khurram Yasin, followed by group photos,capturing the excitement and inspiration that filled the room.
The seminar was a memorable celebration of Iqbal's legacy,leaving a lasting impact on everyone present.
