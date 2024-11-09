Open Menu

GCWUS Holds Seminar On Iqbal Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 09, 2024 | 01:10 PM

GCWUS holds seminar on Iqbal Day

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) conducted a seminar on a day of "Iqbal Day",here on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson,Dr. Muhammad Khurram Yasin was there as guest speaker.

The event began with a soulful recitation of the Quran,followed by a heartfelt Naat and then a moving rendition of Iqbal's poetry.

Dr. Khurram Yasin eloquently unfolded the many shades of Allama Iqbal’s poetry,bringing to light the purpose behind his verses.

He highlighted how Iqbal inspired the youth of his time to seek meaning in life,carve out their goals and ignite a fire within themselves to achieve greatness.

The session concluded with a lively Q&A, where students eagerly engaged with Dr. Khurram Yasin, followed by group photos,capturing the excitement and inspiration that filled the room.

The seminar was a memorable celebration of Iqbal's legacy,leaving a lasting impact on everyone present.

Related Topics

Fire Government College Women University Sialkot Event

Recent Stories

Passports Fees-Check complete details here

Passports Fees-Check complete details here

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in fina ..

Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2024

5 hours ago
 PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

19 hours ago
 UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, informati ..

UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..

20 hours ago
Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue r ..

Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved

20 hours ago
 SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib ..

SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..

20 hours ago
 Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smo ..

Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smog

21 hours ago
 India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trop ..

India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025

21 hours ago
 Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup wit ..

Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup with Arjun Kapoor goes viral

21 hours ago
 Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-w ..

Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-wicket victory over Australia

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan