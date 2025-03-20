GCWUS holds seminar on "Media Literacy Program"

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) A seminar on 'true and false information' under Media Literacy Program was held in collaboration with the Public Relations Department and the Directorate of Student Affairs here at Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS)

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shazia Bashir was the chief guest of the event,whereas Director Public Relations,Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL), Muhammad Umair Khan was the guest of honor .

Addressing the event, Director (PR) Umair Khan emphasized the urgent need for coordinated and responsible steps to curb the spread of fake news and misinformation.He highlighted how the uncontrolled spread of information on social media and digital platforms was creating misleading ideas,posing threats to national dignity and social stability.

He stressed the importance of providing accurate information to the public in a proper manner.Advising the students, he urged them to develop critical thinking within themselves to examine unverified and sensational news on social media,enabling them to differentiate between facts and rumors.

Vice Chancellor GCWUS Prof. Dr. Shazia Bashir said that in the modern era, the immense development of social media and digital platforms had revolutionized the dissemination of information.However, she cautioned that the spread of misinformation and negative propaganda was becoming a growing concern.

The seminar was attended by a large number of heads of administrative and academic departments, teachers, staff, and students.