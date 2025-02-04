GCWUS holds seminar, walk for Kashmiris

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) A seminar and walk was organised in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day at Government College Women University Sialkot (G CWUS).

The chief guest of the ceremony was Senator Abdul Qayyum Khan, while the university's Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shazia Bashir delivered the welcome address. VC Prof. Dr. Shazia Bashir said that the purpose of Solidarity Day was to pay tribute to the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people and the spirit of solidarity and freedom for the Kashmiri people is to be enlightened in the hearts of the students.

On this occasion, the speakers paid tribute to the unprecedented sacrifices of the Kashmiri people and reiterated that all possible efforts will be made for the right of self-determination of Kashmiris. A guard of honor was presented by the security of the university on this occasion.

Senator Abdul Qayyum Khan said that the freedom movement of Kashmir has been going on since 1947 and Pakistan will always support the right of self-determination of the Kashmiri people. He reiterated the stand of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah that "Kashmir is the lifeline of Pakistan" and assured that Kashmir would be free one day.

Senator Abdul Qayyum Khan urged the United Nations and the international community to fulfill their responsibilities and play their role in ensuring the legitimate rights of the Kashmiri people.

Referring to the initiation of Kashmir Solidarity Day on the recommendation of Qazi Hussain Ahmed in 1990, he said that this day gives us an opportunity to remember the struggle of the oppressed Kashmiri people every year and express solidarity with them.

Highlighting India's illegal actions and violations of human rights, he said that more than 900,000 Indian soldiers are violating the fundamental rights of the Kashmiri people. He urged that India is not ready to accept any international law and efforts are being made to change the geography and population ratio of Kashmir under Hindutva ideology.

In the event, students also presented national songs, Iqbal's poetry and documentaries were played based on the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people, which had a deep impact on the audience.

In the end, the speakers reiterated that Pakistan will always stand by the Kashmiri brothers and provide them with all possible diplomatic, political and moral support till they get their right to self-determination.

At the end of the ceremony, a Kashmir Solidarity Walk was organized from the auditorium to the admin block. The heads of all educational departments participated in the seminar.