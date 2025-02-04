GCWUS Holds Seminar, Walk For Kashmiris
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2025 | 05:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) A seminar and walk was organised in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day at Government College Women University Sialkot (G CWUS).
The chief guest of the ceremony was Senator Abdul Qayyum Khan, while the university's Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shazia Bashir delivered the welcome address. VC Prof. Dr. Shazia Bashir said that the purpose of Solidarity Day was to pay tribute to the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people and the spirit of solidarity and freedom for the Kashmiri people is to be enlightened in the hearts of the students.
On this occasion, the speakers paid tribute to the unprecedented sacrifices of the Kashmiri people and reiterated that all possible efforts will be made for the right of self-determination of Kashmiris. A guard of honor was presented by the security of the university on this occasion.
Senator Abdul Qayyum Khan said that the freedom movement of Kashmir has been going on since 1947 and Pakistan will always support the right of self-determination of the Kashmiri people. He reiterated the stand of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah that "Kashmir is the lifeline of Pakistan" and assured that Kashmir would be free one day.
Senator Abdul Qayyum Khan urged the United Nations and the international community to fulfill their responsibilities and play their role in ensuring the legitimate rights of the Kashmiri people.
Referring to the initiation of Kashmir Solidarity Day on the recommendation of Qazi Hussain Ahmed in 1990, he said that this day gives us an opportunity to remember the struggle of the oppressed Kashmiri people every year and express solidarity with them.
Highlighting India's illegal actions and violations of human rights, he said that more than 900,000 Indian soldiers are violating the fundamental rights of the Kashmiri people. He urged that India is not ready to accept any international law and efforts are being made to change the geography and population ratio of Kashmir under Hindutva ideology.
In the event, students also presented national songs, Iqbal's poetry and documentaries were played based on the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people, which had a deep impact on the audience.
In the end, the speakers reiterated that Pakistan will always stand by the Kashmiri brothers and provide them with all possible diplomatic, political and moral support till they get their right to self-determination.
At the end of the ceremony, a Kashmir Solidarity Walk was organized from the auditorium to the admin block. The heads of all educational departments participated in the seminar.
Recent Stories
RAKEZ kicks off Growth Series 2025 with AI event for small businesses
UAE participates in meetings of Council of Arab Ministers of Youth, Sports in Ba ..
Multiply Group reported 15% year-on-year EBITDA growth
MoEI partners with Shiba Inu to advance digital transformation
AD Ports Group signs 50-year land lease agreement with Al Ain Mills for grains s ..
Thani Al Zeyoudi visits Globalpharma in Dubai
Borouge mulling establishment of speciality polyolefins complex in China: CEO
International Day of Human Fraternity key to fostering tolerance, coexistence: M ..
TRENDS, Egyptian Senate highlight role of AI in shaping future
Hamdan bin Mohammed approves AED2 billion ‘Therme Dubai’ project
Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi declares 2025 as ‘Year of Ocean’
UAE leaders congratulate President of Sri Lanka on Independence Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PHA sets up APCA unit5 minutes ago
-
'Resolution of Kashmir issue essential for global peace'5 minutes ago
-
Three bike lifters arrested5 minutes ago
-
DSP city meets Traders, addresses concerns5 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler, 2 liquor suppliers held5 minutes ago
-
GCWUS holds seminar, walk for Kashmiris5 minutes ago
-
Constable Zafar Iqbal laid to rest with Police honors15 minutes ago
-
Call to raise voice for Kashmiris at all forums15 minutes ago
-
Arora reaffirms solidarity with Kashmiris15 minutes ago
-
Kashmiri’s struggle for right to self-determination remains alive despite suppression attempts; Se ..15 minutes ago
-
PM inaugurates Jinnah Square, appreciates its completion in record 72-day15 minutes ago
-
SSP Sukkur's prompt action reunites missing child with family25 minutes ago