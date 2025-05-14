Open Menu

GCWUS Holds Walk To Celebrate Success Of Operation Bunyan-Um-Marsoos

Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2025 | 06:45 PM

A walk was organised at Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) to mark the grand success of operation “Bunyan-um-Marsoos” in which a large number of teachers, administrative staff and students participated under the leadership of Vice Chancellor GCWUS Prof. Dr. Shazia Bashir

Speaking during the ceremony, the VC said that the Pakistani armed forces once again proved that they were the protectors of the country’s sovereignty, integrity and honour. She said that the success of the operation convinced the world that Pakistan is a strong, determined and defensively invincible nation.

She said that through today's event, we pay tribute to our forces and reiterate our support for them.

During the walk, the students carried national flags and banners with slogans of love for the country and support for the Pakistani army.

The students paid tribute to the Pakistani army and said, "We salute the bravery of the Pakistani army, who crushed the enemy's ambitions."

At the end of the rally, a special prayer was offered for the martyrs and safety of the homeland.

