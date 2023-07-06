GCWUS holds webinar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :A webinar titled "People First: Stop Stigma and Discrimination, Strengthen Prevention" was organised by the Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) here on Thursday.

The event aimed to raise awareness about the drug problem, emphasizing a people-centered approach and combating stigma.

The webinar featured guests, resource persons and an interactive Q&A session,highlighting preventive measures and the importance of well-being in addressingdrug-related issues.