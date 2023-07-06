Open Menu

GCWUS Holds Webinar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 06, 2023 | 04:00 PM

GCWUS holds webinar

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :A webinar titled "People First: Stop Stigma and Discrimination, Strengthen Prevention" was organised by the Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) here on Thursday.

The event aimed to raise awareness about the drug problem, emphasizing a people-centered approach and combating stigma.

The webinar featured guests, resource persons and an interactive Q&A session,highlighting preventive measures and the importance of well-being in addressingdrug-related issues.

Related Topics

Government College Women University Sialkot Event

Recent Stories

OPPO Find N2 wins Best Smartphone award at the 202 ..

OPPO Find N2 wins Best Smartphone award at the 2023 Asia Mobile Awards in recogn ..

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan calls for concrete measures to prevent in ..

Pakistan calls for concrete measures to prevent incidents of Islamophobia

12 minutes ago
 World Investment Report confirmsUAE’s position a ..

World Investment Report confirmsUAE’s position ascompelling destination for gl ..

36 minutes ago
 Kiara Advani opens up about impressing her mother- ..

Kiara Advani opens up about impressing her mother-in-law

42 minutes ago
 Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi expands research to add ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi expands research to address community health

1 hour ago
 High-time for nation, State institutions to join h ..

High-time for nation, State institutions to join hands in making country progres ..

2 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Judiciary discusses mechanisms for inter ..

Abu Dhabi Judiciary discusses mechanisms for international protection of women r ..

2 hours ago
 Jahangir Tareen's brother Alamgir Tareen commits s ..

Jahangir Tareen's brother Alamgir Tareen commits suicide

2 hours ago
 Renowned singer Coco Lee, Icon of Asian pop, passe ..

Renowned singer Coco Lee, Icon of Asian pop, passes away at 48

3 hours ago
 Army major martyred in Khyber gunbattle: ISPR

Army major martyred in Khyber gunbattle: ISPR

3 hours ago
 PM vows to advance Nawaz Sharif’s projects in Bu ..

PM vows to advance Nawaz Sharif’s projects in Buner, Torghar districts

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Comoros on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Comoros on Independence Day

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan