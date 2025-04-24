GCWUS Hosts Quranic Calligraphy Workshop
Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2025 | 04:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) The Department of Fine Arts, in collaboration with ORIC at Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS), organised a spiritually enriching workshop titled 'Learn the Art of Quranic Calligraphy'.
Renowned calligrapher Bin Qalandar led the session, guiding students and faculty through the intricate beauty of writing sacred verses.
Vice Chancellor GCWUS Prof. Dr. Shazia Bashir attended the event as chief guest. She encouraged participants to embrace the art form as a means of connecting with the divine and praised the initiative for nurturing both creativity and spiritual reflection.
Participants brought their own materials—canvas, brushes, and paints—and immersed themselves in the meditative process of calligraphy.
The top three learners were honored with special awards in recognition of their dedication and artistic expression.
Chairperson Department of Fine Arts and Textile Design, Raza-ur-Rehman appreciated the efforts of Samra Cheema for organising the workshop and expressed gratitude to the vice chancellor for providing such meaningful opportunities to students.
The workshop provided a serene and meaningful platform for students to explore Islamic art and deepen their appreciation for the Quran through visual expression.
