GCWUS hosts seminar on Pakistan Navy

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) hosted a seminar, in collaboration with the Pakistan Navy Station Sialkot and the Directorate of Student Affairs.

The event provided an excellent opportunity for students to learn about the prestigious Pakistan Navy and its selection process.

The seminar held in the university auditorium was attended by Commander Ahmad Shafi, officer in-charge selection and recruitment centre Sialkot, who delivered an engaging briefing about the Pakistan Navy. He detailed the process for students to join the Navy through short course and explained the role, challenges, and benefits of serving in the armed forces.

The seminar opened with a warm welcome from Dean Faculty of business and Administrative Sciences Prof. Dr. Ilyas, chairperson Department of urdu Dr. Afzaal Butt and DSA Dr. Shagufta Firdous who expressed their gratitude to the Pakistan Navy for partnering with the university.

Students showed keen interest, actively participating in the question and answer session, and displayed enthusiasm for exploring career opportunities in the Navy.