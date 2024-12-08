Open Menu

GCWUS Hosts Seminar On Pakistan Navy

Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2024 | 03:20 PM

GCWUS hosts seminar on Pakistan Navy

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) hosted a seminar, in collaboration with the Pakistan Navy Station Sialkot and the Directorate of Student Affairs.

The event provided an excellent opportunity for students to learn about the prestigious Pakistan Navy and its selection process.

The seminar held in the university auditorium was attended by Commander Ahmad Shafi, officer in-charge selection and recruitment centre Sialkot, who delivered an engaging briefing about the Pakistan Navy. He detailed the process for students to join the Navy through short course and explained the role, challenges, and benefits of serving in the armed forces.

The seminar opened with a warm welcome from Dean Faculty of business and Administrative Sciences Prof. Dr. Ilyas, chairperson Department of urdu Dr. Afzaal Butt and DSA Dr. Shagufta Firdous who expressed their gratitude to the Pakistan Navy for partnering with the university.

Students showed keen interest, actively participating in the question and answer session, and displayed enthusiasm for exploring career opportunities in the Navy.

Related Topics

Pakistan Navy Business Student Sialkot Government College Women University Sialkot Event From

Recent Stories

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Cred ..

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

7 hours ago
 Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay f ..

Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14

19 hours ago
 All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a fi ..

All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film

20 hours ago
 PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan ..

PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10

21 hours ago
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldie ..

Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..

21 hours ago
 JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

22 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postp ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed

22 hours ago
 Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanau ..

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah

23 hours ago
 PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dro ..

PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc

24 hours ago
 Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote ..

Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan