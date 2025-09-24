GCWUS invites debaters in four categories

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) on Wednesday invited students,with a slogan 'calls for debaters' to participate in debates under the banner of GCWUS debating society.

According to official,students of all disciplines invited to join GCWUS debating camps.

He said that students were offered to debate in four categories English Serious,English Humorous,Urdu Serious and urdu Humorous.

The debating team would participate in different national and provincial debating contests across the country,officials said.