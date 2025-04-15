GCWUS Kicks Off Book Fair, Literary Festival
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2025 | 06:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) A two-day book fair and literary festival began at Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS).
The special guests of the inaugural ceremony, MPA Chaudhry Faisal Ikram, MPA and Member Syndicate Shakeela Arthur, Vice Chancellor GCWUS Prof. Dr. Shazia Bashir and other dignitaries, formally inaugurated the fair by cutting the ribbon.
According to the GCUWS spokesperson, more than 20 renowned publishers set up stalls at the book fair, offering discounts of 30 to 60 percent on textbooks for female students. Books by university teachers, alumni, and current female students were also launched in the literary festival. At the beginning of the event, the students recited Asma-ul-Husna.
In the literary session, prominent writer and writer Professor Dr. Ambreen Salah-ud-Din gave a lively talk on "Women's urdu poetry and Literature", which was highly appreciated by the participants.
MPA Chaudhry Faisal Ikram emphasized the importance of book friendship and said that mobile phones are affecting our minds and the only solution to prevent this is love for books.
Vice Chancellor GCWUS Prof. Dr. Shazia Bashir appreciated the hard work of the festival convener Prof. Dr. Tariq, library Incharge Nusrat Ali and all the committee members and said that the aim of this festival is to promote the trend of reading and knowledge among the female students.
She also invited women and families of Sialkot to visit the book fair with their children.
On this occasion, various food stalls were also set up by the students, which made the event more colorful.
The inaugural ceremony was attended by Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences Prof. Dr. Yasir Nawaz Manj, Dean of the Faculty of business and Administrative Sciences Pro. Dr. Ilyas, Registrar Ijaz Ahmed, Controller of Examinations Malik Gulshan Aslam, Treasurer Prof. Dr. Adnan Adil, Heads of various departments, teachers, students and distinguished guests.
