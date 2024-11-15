GCWUS Launches Faculty Training Programme In Collaboration With NAHE
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 15, 2024 | 05:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) The Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) has officially launched a four-week training programme for faculty members as part of the national outreach programme for higher education faculty, targeting lecturers and assistant professors.
This initiative is being conducted in collaboration with the National academy of Higher Education (NAHE) under the auspices of the Higher Education Commission (HEC). The inaugural ceremony was attended by Prof. Dr. Shazia Bashir, vice chancellor of GCWUS, Prof. Dr. Zarrin Fatima Rizvi, pro-vice chancellor, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ilyas, Prof. Dr. Yasir Nawaz Khan, Muhammad Saleem Qamar, Deputy Director of NAHE, HEC Islamabad, Prof. Dr Tariq Mehmood, Dr. Umair Ashraf, Dr Afzal Butt and Prof. Dr. Arifa Tahir, the designated Resource Person for the first two days of the training programme.
In her address, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shazia Bashir expressed heartfelt gratitude to Dr.
Noor Amna Malik, Managing Director of NAHE, for selecting Government College Women University Sialkot as a partner for this vital project. She underscored the significance of faculty development in elevating the standards of higher education, affirming that well-equipped educators are essential to fostering a culture of academic excellence.
Ijaz Ahmad, Training Coordinator, welcomed the distinguished guests to the event and acknowledged the unwavering support and encouragement extended by HEC, which has been instrumental in bringing this program to fruition.
The training programme is designed to enhance participants' teaching and learning skills, promote research and academic excellence, mentor faculty members in professional development, and strengthen the overall institutional capacity.
It aims to create a collaborative environment where higher education faculty can thrive, ultimately benefiting the entire educational landscape.
