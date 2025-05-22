GCWUS launches "One Student - One Plant" drive to promote environmental awareness

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The Environmental Protection Society of Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) proudly launched the "One Student - One Plant" initiative, aimed at fostering sustainability and raising environmental awareness among students.

During the launching ceremony here on Thursday, Vice Chancellor GCWUS Prof. Dr. Shazia Bashir emphasized the broader mission of the campaign. “The aim is not only to promote the natural environment,” she said, “but to cultivate environmentally friendly attitudes among our female students.

”

Encouraging active participation, Dr. Shazia Bashir added, “Let’s plant trees together to make our land green and ensure a clean and safe environment for future generations.” She further noted, “Every tree is a new hope, and every plantation is our responsibility. I hope you will participate wholeheartedly in this campaign and help spread environmental awareness.”

The campaign reflects GCWUS’s ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship and education, reinforcing the vital role of youth in building a sustainable future.