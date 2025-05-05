GCWUS Launches Thalassemia Awareness Drive
Sumaira FH Published May 05, 2025 | 05:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) launched a thalassemia awareness campaign to educate students and staff about the importance of screening, early detection and management of the disease.
A seminar was held at A. Munimudin Auditorium, which featured GCWUS Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shazia Bashir as the chief guest. Pro Vice Chancellor GCWUS Prof. Dr. Zarrin Fatima Rizvi was the guest of honor.
Esteemed guest speakers included consultant hematologist at Sundas Foundation Dr.
Sidra Ghazanfar and executive member, Sundas Foundation, Zahid Mehmood who shared valuable insights into thalassemia prevention and management.
Starting from today, banners and brochures are being displayed across campus to raise awareness about thalassemia screening and management. The campaign will continue until May 8. The event highlighted the critical role of youths in combating genetic disorders through knowledge and early action.
