Open Menu

GCWUS Launches Thalassemia Awareness Drive

Sumaira FH Published May 05, 2025 | 05:20 PM

GCWUS launches thalassemia awareness drive

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) launched a thalassemia awareness campaign to educate students and staff about the importance of screening, early detection and management of the disease.

A seminar was held at A. Munimudin Auditorium, which featured GCWUS Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shazia Bashir as the chief guest. Pro Vice Chancellor GCWUS Prof. Dr. Zarrin Fatima Rizvi was the guest of honor.

Esteemed guest speakers included consultant hematologist at Sundas Foundation Dr.

Sidra Ghazanfar and executive member, Sundas Foundation, Zahid Mehmood who shared valuable insights into thalassemia prevention and management.

Starting from today, banners and brochures are being displayed across campus to raise awareness about thalassemia screening and management. The campaign will continue until May 8. The event highlighted the critical role of youths in combating genetic disorders through knowledge and early action.

Recent Stories

Microsoft shuts down Skype after 22 Years, focuses ..

Microsoft shuts down Skype after 22 Years, focuses new ‘meeting’ platform

10 minutes ago
 SBP decides to cut policy rate by 100 bps to 11pc

SBP decides to cut policy rate by 100 bps to 11pc

1 hour ago
 Romaisa Khan reveals she now only keeps friendship ..

Romaisa Khan reveals she now only keeps friendships with girls

4 hours ago
 Pakistan successfully conducts launch of Fatah-ser ..

Pakistan successfully conducts launch of Fatah-series missile

4 hours ago
 ATC bars arrest of PTI leaders in Nov 26, SC prote ..

ATC bars arrest of PTI leaders in Nov 26, SC protests until June 24

4 hours ago
 A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding brings to ..

A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding brings together Dubai Customs, the Univ ..

5 hours ago
Turkish Naval Ship TCG Büyükada Visits Karachi

Turkish Naval Ship TCG Büyükada Visits Karachi

5 hours ago
 Airblue Launches Direct Karachi-Skardu Flights to ..

Airblue Launches Direct Karachi-Skardu Flights to Boost Northern Tourism

5 hours ago
 vivo V50 Lite: Power, Performance, and Practicalit ..

Vivo V50 Lite: Power, Performance, and Practicality in One Slim Package

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2025

9 hours ago
 PSL X: Kings beat Qalandars by four wickets in rai ..

PSL X: Kings beat Qalandars by four wickets in rain-hit thriller

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan