GCWUS Launches Week-long 'Capacity Building Program'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 18, 2024 | 04:00 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) initiated a Capacity Building Program for university management, sponsored by the National academy for Higher education (NAHE), HEC Islamabad.

According to GCWUS, following the successful completion of a month-long faculty development program, this initiative aimed to enhance the professional skills of the university's administrative staff.

The program will impart training to 32 participants from various departments (BPS-17 & 18) in a week-long session held at the Smart Classroom of GCWUS.

The inauguration ceremony took place in the Video Conference Room at the Administrative Block.

Vice Chancellor GCWUS Prof.

Dr.Shazia Bashir and Managing Director NAHE Noor Amna Malik (online) graced the occasion as chief guests.

During her address, Prof. Dr. Shazia Bashir expressed her gratitude to the Managing Director of NAHE for providing this valuable opportunity for capacity building.

She emphasized the importance of the program and urged participants to fully engage with the training sessions.

Noor Amna Malik while explaining the program's purpose, highlighted its focus on skill enhancement for management officers, enabling them to contribute more effectively to institutional development.

GCWUS was committed to empowering its staff through structured training programs.

