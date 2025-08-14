GCWUS Marks 78th Independence Day With Patriotic Zeal
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2025 | 03:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) The colorful celebrations of the 78th Independence Day were held with great enthusiasm and enthusiasm at Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS).
The special guests of the event were Minister of State for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Chaudhry Armaghan Subhani, Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Nosheen Iftikhar, Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) Chaudhry Tariq Subhani and Kanwal Pervaiz, Chairman Forward sports (Pvt) Ltd Khawaja Masood Akhtar and the guests of honor were Vice President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Omar Khalid, Executive Member Sheikh Aamir, Vice President Al-Khidmat Foundation Sialkot Mian Muhammad Asif, Vice President Seerat Study Center Dawood Sair and Alumni Executive Azra Sabtain.
The ceremony began with the hoisting of the flag, after which the Security Department presented a magnificent guard of honor.
Special documentary and National Song Competition, Independence Day Volleyball Match and Art Expo were organized by the Directorate of Student Affairs and the Department of Fine Arts.
Addressing to the participants of the ceremony, MNA Nosheen Iftikhar said in her address that Independence Day is not just a historical day but it is a day of renewing our resolve to unite, sacrifice and serve the country.
She said that the young generation has to play its role in building a bright future for Pakistan through education, morality and character.
MPA Ch. Tariq Subhani said that Pakistan is the fruit of the sacrifices of our ancestors. We have to work unitedly for its protection and development.
He said that the students are the valuable assets of the country and they should move forward in the field of knowledge and skills.
All the distinguished guests planted saplings under the tree plantation campaign and offered special prayers for the peace, security, progress and prosperity of the dear homeland.
On this occasion, tribute was paid to the sacrifices and achievements of the Pak Army in the "Marqa-e-Haq". An Independence Day cake was also cut at the ceremony.
During the ceremony, the students presented national songs and Kalam-e-Iqbal, which were highly appreciated by the audience. The children waved flags in their hands, filling the atmosphere with the spirit of patriotism.
Vice Chancellor GCWUS Prof. Dr. Shazia Bashir thanked all the distinguished guests, teachers, staff and students and said that the Independence Day reminds us of our commitment to serve our country and protect it.
