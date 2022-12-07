UrduPoint.com

GCWUS Observed 145th Birth Anniversary Of Allama Iqbal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 07, 2022 | 02:20 PM

GCWUS observed 145th birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) organized a seminar on "Iqbal's Philosophy" under the auspices of Majlis Iqbal and Art and Culture Society in connection with the 145th birth anniversary of poet of East Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

Addressing the seminar here on Wednesday, Chief guest Director Iqbal academy Pakistan Prof. Dr.

Baseera Ambreen highlighted the philosophy of Allama Iqbal and urged students to read Kalam-e-Iqbal to get guidance in every aspect of life.

She paid homage to the great philosopher Allama Iqbal (the son of soil of Sialkot).

The students of fine arts performed on the poem of Iqbal,"Iblees ki Majlis-e-Shura" as well as presented tableaus on Kalam-e-Iqbal.

Later, the chief guest distributed appreciation certificates among the students.

Related Topics

Pakistan Allama Muhammad Iqbal Fine Sialkot Government College Women University Sialkot

Recent Stories

Smog issue: Schools, offices to remain close for a ..

Smog issue: Schools, offices to remain close for additional two days a week

57 seconds ago
 PITB Develops 500+ Websites for various Punjab Gov ..

PITB Develops 500+ Websites for various Punjab Government Departments

3 hours ago
 Imran Riaz comes down hard upon PML-Q leader Chaud ..

Imran Riaz comes down hard upon PML-Q leader Chaudhary Moonis Elahi on Twitter

4 hours ago
 PM urges world to take note of rising religious ha ..

PM urges world to take note of rising religious hatred in India

4 hours ago
 LHC disposes of contempt plea against Asad Umar

LHC disposes of contempt plea against Asad Umar

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.