GCWUS observed 145th birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) organized a seminar on "Iqbal's Philosophy" under the auspices of Majlis Iqbal and Art and Culture Society in connection with the 145th birth anniversary of poet of East Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

Addressing the seminar here on Wednesday, Chief guest Director Iqbal academy Pakistan Prof. Dr.

Baseera Ambreen highlighted the philosophy of Allama Iqbal and urged students to read Kalam-e-Iqbal to get guidance in every aspect of life.

She paid homage to the great philosopher Allama Iqbal (the son of soil of Sialkot).

The students of fine arts performed on the poem of Iqbal,"Iblees ki Majlis-e-Shura" as well as presented tableaus on Kalam-e-Iqbal.

Later, the chief guest distributed appreciation certificates among the students.