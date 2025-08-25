Open Menu

GCWUS Offers Scottish Scholarships To Students

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 25, 2025 | 06:50 PM

GCWUS offers Scottish scholarships to students

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) has announced the availability of Scottish scholarships for students enrolled in various subjects.

According to a social media release by a university official, the scholarships are open to students pursuing BS, MS, and PhD programs, offering them the opportunity to benefit from financial assistance while studying in Pakistan.

The official stated that students can apply for the scholarships directly through the university, and that the initiative aims to provide significant financial relief to deserving candidates.

More Stories From Pakistan