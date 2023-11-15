GCWUS organises international seminar and art exhibition

An international seminar and art exhibition was organised on the completion of 100 years of Republic of Turkiye at the Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) An international seminar and art exhibition was organised on the completion of 100 years of Republic of Turkiye at the Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS).

Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Mehmet Paçaci was the chief guest at the ceremony. Vice Chancellor (VC) Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) Prof. Dr. Zarin Fatima Rizvi welcomed the guests.

The Turkish ambassador appreciated the artwork related to the relations between Pakistan and Turkiye by the students of Fine Art Department of GCWUS. He said the artwork of students was full of creativity which fully reflected his thoughts and feelings regarding the hundred years of relations between Pakistan and the Republic of Turkiye.

Later, an international seminar was also organised at the GCWUS Auditorium, in which students presented a performance on Allama Iqbal's Kalam which was applauded by the guests and audience.

Director Yunus Emre Institute Pakistan Prof. Dr. Khalil said that he had love for urdu language and love for Urdu was impossible without Allama Iqbal. Education Counselor Mehmet Turan said that considerable work was being done in the field of education and research between Pakistan and Turkiye and more projects would be worked on in the future.

Addressing the participants in the the seminar, the special guest Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Prof. Dr. Mehmet Paçaci highlighted the joint efforts of the Muslims of Subcontinent and Turkiye during the Khilafat movement. He called Pakistan and Turkiye 100-year-old relationship and their support to each other in times of trouble as important milestones of Pak-Turkiye friendship.

Addressing the seminar, Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof. Dr. Zarin Fatima Rizvi congratulated Turkiye on completion of 100 years. She introduced the university and shed light on the achievements of the university in detail. She congratulated Director Student Affairs Dr. Shagufta and Head of Fine Arts Department Raza Rehman for successful organization of the programme.

Dean Faculty of Administrative Sciences Prof. Dr. Ilyas, Treasurer Prof. Dr. Ashfaq, Registrar Dr. Adnan, Controller Gulshan Aslam along with heads of educational and administrative departments and a large number of students participated in the event.