GCWUS Organises National Symposium
Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2025 | 03:30 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) organized a
national symposium titled “Navigating Mental Health in the Digital Era”.
The event brought together renowned psychologists, psychiatrists, academics, and community
leaders across Pakistan to engage in thoughtful dialogue on the evolving mental health
landscape influenced by digital advancements.
The symposium commenced with a compelling keynote address by Prof Dr Nyla Anjum who
shed light on the psychological implications of life in the digital age, emphasizing the growing
need for mental health.
Vice Chancellor GCWUS Prof Dr Shazia Bashir addressed the audience and announced
the launch of a Community Well-being Center at the GCWUS.
The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from representatives of prominent institutions,
including PPA, Bahria University, Sialkot Medical College, University of Management and Technology
(UMT), IISAT, and Government Murray College, underscoring strong collaborative ties
across academic and professional circles.
Recent Stories
Charging in 1 Hour, Usage for 2 Days: realme C71 Revolutionises Battery Standard ..
George Washington University student accuses administration of funding Gaza geno ..
Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play over Pakistan’s leadership of ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today
PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..
PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by two wickets
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2025
Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed for helping defuse tensions with ..
UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, regional developments
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK PM lauds armed forces of Pakistan for breaking India's dream of establishing supremacy in the re ..6 minutes ago
-
Wahdat Council Kohat Division elects Syed Ibne Ali as life president6 minutes ago
-
AJK President praises Pakistan's Armed Forces for foiling India's designs6 minutes ago
-
GCWUS organises national symposium6 minutes ago
-
Very hot weather forecast for Sindh6 minutes ago
-
Bogus call to Police Emergency Helpline lands caller in trouble in Chiniot16 minutes ago
-
Colleague stabbed to death over petty dispute in Wah Cantt16 minutes ago
-
BISP AJK's regional director office upgraded16 minutes ago
-
Preparations underway for Eid-ul-Adha cattle markets in Chiniot16 minutes ago
-
Indian shelling devastates AJK village, leaves family homeless16 minutes ago
-
Punjab Food Authority cracks down on adulterated milk in Chiniot16 minutes ago
-
PESCO restores power supply on all feeders16 minutes ago