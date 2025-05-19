GCWUS organises national symposium

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) organized a

national symposium titled “Navigating Mental Health in the Digital Era”.

The event brought together renowned psychologists, psychiatrists, academics, and community

leaders across Pakistan to engage in thoughtful dialogue on the evolving mental health

landscape influenced by digital advancements.

The symposium commenced with a compelling keynote address by Prof Dr Nyla Anjum who

shed light on the psychological implications of life in the digital age, emphasizing the growing

need for mental health.

Vice Chancellor GCWUS Prof Dr Shazia Bashir addressed the audience and announced

the launch of a Community Well-being Center at the GCWUS.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from representatives of prominent institutions,

including PPA, Bahria University, Sialkot Medical College, University of Management and Technology

(UMT), IISAT, and Government Murray College, underscoring strong collaborative ties

across academic and professional circles.