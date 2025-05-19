Open Menu

GCWUS Organises National Symposium

Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2025 | 03:30 PM

GCWUS organises national symposium

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) organized a

national symposium titled “Navigating Mental Health in the Digital Era”.

The event brought together renowned psychologists, psychiatrists, academics, and community

leaders across Pakistan to engage in thoughtful dialogue on the evolving mental health

landscape influenced by digital advancements.

The symposium commenced with a compelling keynote address by Prof Dr Nyla Anjum who

shed light on the psychological implications of life in the digital age, emphasizing the growing

need for mental health.

Vice Chancellor GCWUS Prof Dr Shazia Bashir addressed the audience and announced

the launch of a Community Well-being Center at the GCWUS.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from representatives of prominent institutions,

including PPA, Bahria University, Sialkot Medical College, University of Management and Technology

(UMT), IISAT, and Government Murray College, underscoring strong collaborative ties

across academic and professional circles.

Recent Stories

Charging in 1 Hour, Usage for 2 Days: realme C71 R ..

Charging in 1 Hour, Usage for 2 Days: realme C71 Revolutionises Battery Standard ..

2 hours ago
 George Washington University student accuses admin ..

George Washington University student accuses administration of funding Gaza geno ..

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play ov ..

Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play over Pakistan’s leadership of ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025

7 hours ago
 PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock ho ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today

20 hours ago
PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qaland ..

PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..

20 hours ago
 PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by tw ..

PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by two wickets

20 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2025

1 day ago
 Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed fo ..

Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed for helping defuse tensions with ..

2 days ago
 UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, ..

UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, regional developments

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan