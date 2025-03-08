Open Menu

GCWUS Organises Seminar On International Women's Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2025 | 03:10 PM

GCWUS organises seminar on International Women's Day

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) A special seminar was organised regarding the International Women's Day celebrations at Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS), in collaboration with the Sociology Department and the Women Development Centre.

Women working at the university were paid tribute at the seminar, while the special guest was Vice Chancellor GCWUS Prof. Dr. Shazia Bashir. Women clerks, attendants, lady guards and sanitary workers of the university were invited as guests of honor in the ceremony.

Students presented a special show on the different roles of women, while a documentary based on the UN's 2025 theme "Accelerate Action" was also shown.

In her address, Vice Chancellor GCWUS Dr. Shazia Bashir highlighted the rights of women, their social importance and their high position in Islam.

VC GCWUS said that if we adopt islam in its true sense, then we have the best examples of respect and honor for women.

She emphasized that educated women not only strengthen themselves but also play an important role in improving the entire society.

An educated girl contributes to the formation of the entire society and forms a good society, she added.

She said that all the women who are sitting here with us right now have come after going through many challenges, each with their own challenges, their own problems, their own worries, but they have overcome these problems and reached this point.

Your bravery is a testimony to the fact that you have proven that women are strong and brave, she further added.

At the end of the ceremony, the guests of honor were given cash prizes in recognition of their services. The seminar was attended by students, teachers and other staff and appreciated the role of women.

