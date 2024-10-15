GCWUS Organises Workshop
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 15, 2024 | 05:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) The Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) ORIC Department, in collaboration with the Department of Sociology, organized a one-day workshop on "Powering Up Research: Mastering Sample Size Estimation and Power Analysis" for final semester students and faculty members of Arts and Social Sciences.
Prof. Dr. Adnan Adil, Chairperson Department of Psychology, was the resource person.
Saba Javed welcomed the participants and invited the resource person for the due facilitation.
Prof. Dr. Adnan Adil delivered a very insightful lecture while illustrating linear examples for the better understanding of the attendees.
He also demonstrated the effective ways of data sample size estimation and power analysis using G*Power software.
Dr. Muhammad Umair Ashraf, Additional Director ORIC, also contributed by asking questions and building scenarios for maximum knowledge sharing and in-depth understanding.
In the end post Q&A session, he also offered the vote of thanks to the resource person and all the attendees with an announcement to keep running this tradition of workshops in the form of a series.
