Open Menu

GCWUS Organises Workshop Titled "Transform Your Learning With Digital Resources: A Guide For Research Students"

Umer Jamshaid Published December 10, 2024 | 02:20 PM

GCWUS organises workshop titled "Transform Your Learning with Digital Resources: A Guide for Research Students"

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Department of Sociology (GCWUS) in collaboration with ORIC conducted a one-day workshop titled "Transform your learning with digital resources: A Guide for Research Students",here on Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson, this workshop was led by Deputy Librarian at GCWUS Nusrat Ali.

The session provided invaluable insights into leveraging digital tools for academic advancement.

The event was graced by the presence of Chairperson Department of Sociology,Prof. Dr. Yasir Nawaz Manj.

The workshop attended by Additional Director (AD) ORIC,Dr. Muhammad Umair Ashraf, Manager ORIC Sohaib Saleem and Lecturer department of Sociology Saba Javed.

Their participation played a key role in ensuring the workshop's success and enriching the learning experience for all attendees.

Related Topics

Guide Government College Women University Sialkot Event All

Recent Stories

One love is enough if it is the right person: Rekh ..

One love is enough if it is the right person: Rekha

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, South Africa to take on each other in fi ..

Pakistan, South Africa to take on each other in first T20I match today

2 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index surpasses historic 111,000-point mar ..

PSX 100 Index surpasses historic 111,000-point mark

3 hours ago
 Today last day for submitting Hajj applications un ..

Today last day for submitting Hajj applications under Govt scheme

3 hours ago
 PTI leader Umar Ayub gets bail in D-Chowk protest ..

PTI leader Umar Ayub gets bail in D-Chowk protest case

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2024

5 hours ago
 How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakis ..

How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakistani airports?

17 hours ago
 Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrou ..

Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrounding Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai

17 hours ago
 Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on M ..

Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on Madrassa Bill

18 hours ago
 Australia, New Zealand and South Africa seek clari ..

Australia, New Zealand and South Africa seek clarity about ICC Champions Trophy ..

18 hours ago
 Two Khwarij killed in Kulachi IBO: ISPR

Two Khwarij killed in Kulachi IBO: ISPR

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan