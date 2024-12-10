GCWUS organises workshop titled "Transform Your Learning with Digital Resources: A Guide for Research Students"

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Department of Sociology (GCWUS) in collaboration with ORIC conducted a one-day workshop titled "Transform your learning with digital resources: A Guide for Research Students",here on Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson, this workshop was led by Deputy Librarian at GCWUS Nusrat Ali.

The session provided invaluable insights into leveraging digital tools for academic advancement.

The event was graced by the presence of Chairperson Department of Sociology,Prof. Dr. Yasir Nawaz Manj.

The workshop attended by Additional Director (AD) ORIC,Dr. Muhammad Umair Ashraf, Manager ORIC Sohaib Saleem and Lecturer department of Sociology Saba Javed.

Their participation played a key role in ensuring the workshop's success and enriching the learning experience for all attendees.