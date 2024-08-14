GCWUS organized events on the occasion of 77th I-Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Department of Political Science Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) organized events on the occasion of 77th Independence Day of Pakistan at Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS).

According to GCWUS spokesperson Rana Adnan, on the occasion of 77th Independence Day of Pakistan,flag hoisting,cake cutting, seminar, plantation and volleyball match were organized at GC Women University Sialkot.

Vice Chancellor (VC) GCWUS, Prof. Dr.Zarin Fatima Rizvi hoisted the flag along with heads of departments, faculty, staff and children.

Addressing to the participants of the seminar, Vice Chancellor (VC),GCWUS Prof. Dr.Zarin Fatima Rizvi said that we got Pakistan as a reward for the sacrifices of our elders.

Allah's blessing was upon Pakistan,a country built on the foundation of the word “Kalma Shahadat”, VC GCWUS said.

She said that Quaid-e-Azam had said that no force can destroy Pakistan.

Prof. Dr. Zarrin Fatima Rizvi advised the teachers and said that we have to explain the meaning of freedom to the children and inculcate the spirit of patriotism in them.

She appreciated the day and night hard work and dedication of Arshad Nadeem, who raised Pakistan's flag in the Olympics.

Speaking on this occasion, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot,Anum Babar said that on Independence day we pledge to celebrate independence practically, plant trees, stop the use of plastic and to make Pakistan clean and green.

AC Sialkot asked the female students to actively participate in the beauty of Sialkot by volunteering.

Dean Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences Prof. Dr. Yasir Nawaz Manj, Dean Faculty of business and Administrative Sciences Prof. Dr. Ilyas, Chairman Physics Department Prof. Dr. Tariq Mehmood, Chairperson urdu Department Dr. Afzal Butt,Controller Examinations Malik Gulshan Aslam, heads of the all department,faculty,staff, students and children participated in the ceremony.

After the seminar, Vice Chancellor (VC), GCWUS Prof. Dr. Zarin Fatima Rizvi and Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Anum Babar cut the Independence Day cake and inaugurated the plantation drive.

An Independence Day friendly volleyball match was also played by the sports department of the university.