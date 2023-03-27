GCWUS organizes 'Comic Con' event

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :The students of English Department of the Govt College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) opened the doors to the graphic world of literature bringing forth for the first time the event 'Comic Con'.

GCWUS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rukhsana Kausar was the chief guest of the ceremony.

Dean of Social Sciences Dr. Afzal Butt, Dean of Natural Sciences Dr Zareen Fatima Rizvi, Dean of Management Sciences Dr Muhammad Ilyas along with reputed department Heads/In-Charges attended the exhibition.

After the exchange of pleasantries, a ribbon was cut to open the wonderful exhibition.

To all where the sight could reach flags, cutouts, models and stalls fully embodied the theme of 'Comic Con'.

After recitation from the Holy Quran, a montage of highlights was displayed to credit the facilitators, organizers and the creative outputs.

Supervisors Dr Muhammad Shahbaz (Head of Department, English), Dr. Rashid Hafeez and Shahida Parveen served as a constant support for the students.

The event not only carried translated books but also the display of an audio/video book (Garfield) and trailer of a dubbed movie (Breadwinner) presented to the audience via multimedia.

This was followed by the costumed characters walking down the ramp showcasing a glimpse of their projects. The event reached its final act with an enactment of a comic series (W.i.t.c.h) aided by onscreen animation.

After the commencement of the act, the GCWUS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rukhsana Kausar was requested to say a few words of acknowledgment to the students and concluded the event with the cake-cutting ceremony.

Finally, the Vice Chancellor and other guests moved to all the 21 individual display stalls appreciating the innovative and creative display by the students.

The GCWUS Vice Chancellor appreciated the projects and underscored the need forencouraging the students further so that they could realize their potential to the optimum level.