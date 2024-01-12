Open Menu

GCWUS Organizes Seminar

Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2024 | 03:10 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) The Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) in collaboration

with Institute of Arabic and Islamic Studies and the Punjab Higher Education Commission

organized a one-day peace seminar titled "Role of Academia in Peace building and Religious

Tolerance" on Friday.

Dean Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences Professor Dr Yasir Nawaz Manj delivered an

introductory lecture and thanked the chief guest and other participants.

Addressing the participants, Dr Tanveer Qasim Rana highlighted the role of universities

and teachers to promote religious tolerance.

Vice Chancellor GCWUS Prof Dr Zarrinn Fatima Rizvi emphasized the importance of character

building with education and training in educational institutions.

Dean Faculty of Management and Administrative Sciences Prof Dr Ilyas, Director

of ORIC Prof Dr Muhammad Ashfaq, Director of Students Affairs Dr Shagufta Firdous

and a large number of students participated in the seminar.

