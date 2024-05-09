GCWUS Organizes Seminar On Thalassemia
Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2024 | 02:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) An awareness about Thalassemia is crucial to promote early detection, access to proper
treatment and support for affected individuals and families.
The department of Psychology, Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS),
in collaboration with the Sundas Foundation Sialkot organized a seminar on Thalassemia.
The speakers, including Zufishan Sarfraz, HR Manager, Dr Wafa, Medical Officer,
and Shahid, CEO, from Sundas Foundation, highlighted the issue.
Assistant Professors from GCWUS Dr Moazma Mushtaq and Dr Sadia Maalik also
attended the event.
The speakers said that Thalassemia is a blood disorder characterized by abnormal
hemoglobin production, leading to anemia. It affects millions worldwide and requires life-long
management.
