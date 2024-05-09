Open Menu

GCWUS Organizes Seminar On Thalassemia

Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2024 | 02:10 PM

GCWUS organizes seminar on Thalassemia

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) An awareness about Thalassemia is crucial to promote early detection, access to proper

treatment and support for affected individuals and families.

The department of Psychology, Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS),

in collaboration with the Sundas Foundation Sialkot organized a seminar on Thalassemia.

The speakers, including Zufishan Sarfraz, HR Manager, Dr Wafa, Medical Officer,

and Shahid, CEO, from Sundas Foundation, highlighted the issue.

Assistant Professors from GCWUS Dr Moazma Mushtaq and Dr Sadia Maalik also

attended the event.

The speakers said that Thalassemia is a blood disorder characterized by abnormal

hemoglobin production, leading to anemia. It affects millions worldwide and requires life-long

management.

