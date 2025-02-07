GCWUS outreach donation campaign at Government MPS Jarianwala

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) Prof. Dr. Shazia Bashir,the Department of Sociology,in collaboration with Surag e Zindagi Welfare Organization,organized an outreach donation campaign at Government MPS Jarianwala,here on Friday.

According to a spokesperson,this need-based donation drive aimed to support Primary school children by providing them with essential items such as shoes,bags,textbooks and other supplies for their entire term.

The campaign was made possible through the unwavering support of Prof. Dr. Yasir Nawaz Manj,Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences.

VC GCWUS said special thanks to Assistant Director (AD) sports,Rawalpindi University Sadaf Parween,Founder of Surag e Zindagi Zonera Mir, Saba Javed and Rabail Tanveer for their generous contribution in distributing the packages among the students.