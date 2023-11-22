Open Menu

GCWUS Ranked First In Country's Universities

Faizan Hashmi Published November 22, 2023 | 03:00 PM

GCWUS ranked first in country's universities

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) The Government College Women University (GCWUS) was ranked first in women's university

rankings in the country.

According to QS International 2024 survey, the GCWUS has been ranked first among

women's universities in terms of quality of education.

University Spokesperson Deputy Director Press Media Rizwan Hameed said that under

the leadership of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zarrin Fatima Rizvi, the GCWUS was moving

forward.

Vice Chancellor GCWUS Prof Dr Zarrin Fatima Rizvi congratulated teachers and staff for

improving the ranking of the university in the international survey and said that teamwork was

the secret of success.

