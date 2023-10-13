GCWUS restarts bus service for students, staff

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) The University Transport Service has been restarted at the Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) to provide cheap and safe travel facility to student.

At the relaunch ceremony, Vice Chancellor (VC) GCWUS Prof. Dr. Zarin Fatima Rizvi said the transport service, which was closed during corona, had been restarted to provide cheap, safe and comfortable travel facility to students. She said that after assuming charge as the vice chancellor, she earnestly made efforts to restart the bus service for female students. "And today, I am feeling happy to inaugurate the service, by the grace of Allah," she said.

The VC said the transport service would reduce the burden of parents and increase their confidence in the university.

She said that in the first phase, buses are being run on the routes of Adam, Daska, Dhamthal, Kingra, Pasrur, Sambrial and Zafarwal and more routes will be started in future.

The vice chancellor expressed his sincere gratitude to the deans, controller, registrar, transport committee and all faculty and staff members, who worked day and night to make the buses operational.

Students said that they were very happy that the university transport had been resumed. it would not only give them cheap and comfortable travel facility but also save their time.

The VC, along with academic and administrative heads and students, inspected the route by traveling in a bus.