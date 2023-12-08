GCWUS starts plastic pollution management

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) On the special instructions of the Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) Vice Chancellor (VC), plastic pollution management has been started by the Department of Environmental Sciences.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zarrin Fatima Rizvi said that the plastic waste of the university would be used as ground leveling that would not only control the plastic waste but also avoid the cost of earth filling.

The VC said, "The biggest challenge of future is environmental pollution and we all have to work to control it. You should reduce the use of plastic in your homes as well."

She further said that the filling of land with only one month plastic waste had been started.

"This will not only control pollution but also facilitate the achievement of quality development goals and the goal of a zero-waste campus will also be fulfilled."

Department of Environmental Sciences Chairperson Dr. Adeel Mehmood said, "We have started this project on the special instructions of the VC. All plastic waste of the university will be pressed and soil will be added to it, on which grass would be grown later."

He said it would not only reduce the environmental pollution caused by plastic but also increase the beauty of the university with green grass.

Heads of all educational and administrative departments were also present.