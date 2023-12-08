Open Menu

GCWUS Starts Plastic Pollution Management

Muhammad Irfan Published December 08, 2023 | 04:20 PM

GCWUS starts plastic pollution management

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) On the special instructions of the Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) Vice Chancellor (VC), plastic pollution management has been started by the Department of Environmental Sciences.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zarrin Fatima Rizvi said that the plastic waste of the university would be used as ground leveling that would not only control the plastic waste but also avoid the cost of earth filling.

The VC said, "The biggest challenge of future is environmental pollution and we all have to work to control it. You should reduce the use of plastic in your homes as well."

She further said that the filling of land with only one month plastic waste had been started.

"This will not only control pollution but also facilitate the achievement of quality development goals and the goal of a zero-waste campus will also be fulfilled."

Department of Environmental Sciences Chairperson Dr. Adeel Mehmood said, "We have started this project on the special instructions of the VC. All plastic waste of the university will be pressed and soil will be added to it, on which grass would be grown later."

He said it would not only reduce the environmental pollution caused by plastic but also increase the beauty of the university with green grass.

Heads of all educational and administrative departments were also present.

Related Topics

Government College Women University Sialkot All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Etihad Town’s biggest public event ETC Lights Up ..

Etihad Town’s biggest public event ETC Lights Up Lahore, Dec 9-10!

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2023

8 hours ago
 CEJ, UNFPA holds National Media Fellowship

CEJ, UNFPA holds National Media Fellowship

17 hours ago
 PSL 9: Franchises announce player retentions

PSL 9: Franchises announce player retentions

17 hours ago
 PML-N always worked for country’s development, p ..

PML-N always worked for country’s development, public welfare: Ranjha

17 hours ago
Venezuela-Guyana tensions soar, US mounts military ..

Venezuela-Guyana tensions soar, US mounts military exercises

17 hours ago
 Islamabad Conclave concludes with key takeaways fo ..

Islamabad Conclave concludes with key takeaways for Pakistan amid changing globa ..

17 hours ago
 Heavier rains in East Africa due to human activity ..

Heavier rains in East Africa due to human activity: study

17 hours ago
 Under-pressure UK PM insists Rwanda migrant plan ' ..

Under-pressure UK PM insists Rwanda migrant plan 'will work'

17 hours ago
 Water level in Mangla dam at continual decline as ..

Water level in Mangla dam at continual decline as seasonal discharge of water un ..

17 hours ago
 UN aid chief sees 'promising signs' of Gaza access ..

UN aid chief sees 'promising signs' of Gaza access via Israel crossing

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan