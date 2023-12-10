GCWUS starts plastic pollution management

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) Department of Environmental Science of the Govt College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS)

has started plastic pollution management in the varsity.

Speaking on the occasion, GCWUS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zarrin Fatima Rizvi said that

plastic waste of the university would be used as ground leveling which would not only control

the plastic waste but also avoid the cost of earth filling.

The GCWUS VC advised the students and said the biggest challenge of the future was

environmental pollution, and we all had to work to cope with this challenge, adding that

students should reduce the use of plastic in homes.

She further said the filling of land with only one month plastic waste had been started.

This would not only control pollution but also facilitate the achievement of quality development

goals and the goal of zero waste campus would also be fulfilled.

On the occasion, Chairperson Department of Environmental Sciences Dr. Adeel Mehmood

said the varsity started this project on the special instructions of GCWUS Vice Chancellor.

All the plastic waste of the university would be pressed and soil would be added to it, on

which grass would be grown later.

He said this would not only reduce the environmental pollution caused by plastic but also

increase the beauty of the university with green grass.

Heads of all educational and administrative departments were also present on the occasion.