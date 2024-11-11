GCWUS starts training program for lecturers, assistant professors

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) has formally started a four-week training program for lecturers and assistant professors.

The training program is being conducted under the National Outreach Program of the National academy of Higher Education (NAHE) under the auspices of the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

Vice Chancellor (VC) GCWUS Prof. Dr. Shazia Bashir was the chief guest of the opening ceremony and thanked the Managing Director of NAHE, Dr. Noor Amina Malik, wholeheartedly to choose Government College Women University Sialkot as a partner for this important project.

The VC emphasized that faculty training is very important to raise the quality of higher education and only talented teachers can play an important role in promoting the quality of education.

Training Coordinator Director QEC, Ijaz Ahmed, welcomed the distinguished guests and thanked the National Academy for Higher Education (NAHE) for making the training program possible.

Pro Vice Chancellor GCWUS, Prof. Dr. Zarrin Fatima Rizvi, Treasurer, Prof. Dr. Yasir Nawaz Manj, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ilyas, Dr. Muhammad Afzal Butt, Deputy Director NAHE, HEC Islamabad Muhammad Saleem Qamar, Prof. Dr. Tariq Mehmood, Dr. Umair Ashraf and designated resource person for the first two days of the program Prof. Dr. Arifa Tahir participated.

The training workshop is designed to improve teaching and learning skills of faculty, develop academic and research capabilities, to guide teachers in professional development and strengthen institutional capacity.