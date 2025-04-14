Open Menu

GCWUS To Host Two-day Book Fair

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2025 | 08:10 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) The two-day Book Fair and Literacy Festival will begin tomorrow, Tuesday, at Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS).

According to GCWUS spokesperson, friendship with books is love for literature and this is an academic and literary fair where the colors of knowledge, art and creativity will be present.

He further said that a special discount of 30 to 50 percent will be given on the purchase of books in this largest book fair of Sialkot, while entry will also be completely free for women and families.

Punjab education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat Khan will be the special guest at the inaugural ceremony of the festival. The ceremony will begin at 12:30pm.

Along with this, Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Chaudhry Faisal Ikram will visit the Book Fair at 10:30am.

