GCWUS To Organize International Seerat-ul-Nabi Conference From 28th

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2024 | 05:50 PM

GCWUS to organize International Seerat-ul-Nabi Conference from 28th

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) The Institute of Arabic and Islamic Studies, Seerat Chair Govt College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS)

and Seerat Study Centre is going to organize the 7th two-day International Seerat-ul-Nabi Conference titled:

“Non-Muslims study of the Prophet Muhammad's (SAW) Seerah: Problems and Effects" on February 28 and 29.

According to GCWUS press release, President Seerat Study Centre Sialkot, the well-known social

and business personality of Sialkot Khawaja Masood Akhtar will be guest of honor.

Consultation and organization of Dean Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences Prof. Dr. Yasir Nawaz

Manj is the achievement of this conference.

The special interest and attention of the CGWUS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zarrin Fatima Rizvi in the

preparations of conference was a proof that she was not only playing an active role every moment

to familiarize the students of the city with global research trends. On the other hand, she gives their

teachers the opportunity to create new topics from the world of knowledge and research and not

only introduce the students to them, but also play an active role in aligning them with the standards

of developed countries.

Regarding arrangements of the conference, Arabic and Islamic Studies and Head Seerat Chair

Dr Sayeda Sadia said that international scholars from Algeria, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon,

Iraq, Syria, Palestine, Egypt and the UK would present their research. While the scholars, researchers

and intellectual women and men associated with higher educational and research institutes and

universities of Pakistan would come to Iqbal's city to present their research papers.

The inaugural session of the two-day conference will be held on February 28 at Munim-ud-Din Auditorium,

Govt College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS), followed by 10 academic sessions till February 29.

The final session of the conference will be held on February, 29, in which GCWUS Vice Chancellor

Prof Dr Zarrin Fatima Rizvi, President Seerat Study Center Sialkot Khawaja Masood Akhtar and Director

of Coordination, Punjab Higher education Commission Dr. Rana Tanveer Qasim will participate.

