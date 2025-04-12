GCWUS VC Attends Conference
Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2025 | 07:30 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Government College Women University Sialkot Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shazia Bashir attended the Groundbreaking IRCOH-2025 Conference.
According to GCWUS, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shazia Bashir had the privilege of attending the Interdisciplinary Research Conference on One Health (IRCOH-2025) hosted by the University of Sargodha. The conference, themed "Connect, Collaborate, and Translate One Health Research for a Sustainable Future," brought together leading experts, policymakers, and researchers to discuss the intersection of human, animal, and environmental health.
Key initiatives launched at the conference, such as the Interdisciplinary Research Center for One Health and the Pakistan One Health University Network, mark significant strides in advancing integrated approaches to health challenges.
Prof. Dr. Bashir applauds this collaboration, highlighting the importance of interdisciplinary research in shaping a sustainable future for Pakistan.
Recent Stories
US exempts Chinese computers, phones from tariffs
Saudi Arabia welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-U.S. talks
Israeli army continues military operations in Tulkarm, its camps
GCC Secretary-General welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-US talks
Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Sultanate of Oman’s Minister of Forei ..
21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza
PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by four wickets
Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformation
Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to strong winds
Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan
UAE President receives US Congress delegation
Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegation from Italian University
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Street children deserve compassion, care: CM4 hours ago
-
CM condoles death of Khawaja Shahid Mahmood4 hours ago
-
CM grieved over child’s death4 hours ago
-
CM takes notice of maid’s death in Hanjarwal4 hours ago
-
CM grieved over killing of eight Pakistanis4 hours ago
-
PM expresses grief over killing of eight Pakistanis in Iran4 hours ago
-
NA Speaker felicitates Shujaat Hussain on elected unopposed President of PML6 hours ago
-
Bench, bar cooperation imperative for speedy justice to litigants: PM aide6 hours ago
-
Two men shot, injured in separate incidents of armed attacks6 hours ago
-
Mirpur set to get International airport as feasibility process begins6 hours ago
-
Mirpur protests Israeli aggression in Palestine, accuses world nations of double standards6 hours ago
-
NA Speaker felicitates Bilawal on being elected Chairman PPP6 hours ago