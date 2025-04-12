Open Menu

GCWUS VC Attends Conference

Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2025 | 07:30 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Government College Women University Sialkot Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shazia Bashir attended the Groundbreaking IRCOH-2025 Conference.

According to GCWUS, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shazia Bashir had the privilege of attending the Interdisciplinary Research Conference on One Health (IRCOH-2025) hosted by the University of Sargodha. The conference, themed "Connect, Collaborate, and Translate One Health Research for a Sustainable Future," brought together leading experts, policymakers, and researchers to discuss the intersection of human, animal, and environmental health.

Key initiatives launched at the conference, such as the Interdisciplinary Research Center for One Health and the Pakistan One Health University Network, mark significant strides in advancing integrated approaches to health challenges.

Prof. Dr. Bashir applauds this collaboration, highlighting the importance of interdisciplinary research in shaping a sustainable future for Pakistan.

