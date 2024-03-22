GCWUS VC attends Vice Chancellors Committee meeting

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Vice Chancellor (VC) Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) Prof. Dr. Zarrin Fatima Rizvi attended the day-1 of 52nd Vice Chancellors' Committee Meeting, held at the Marriott Hotel Islamabad.

According to a university spokesperson, Prof.

Zarrin Fatima actively participated in the Thematic Panel Sessions (Quality Assurance, Research and Innovation, Finance, Accreditation and Attestation and IT and Connectivity).

The vice chancellor also attended the sideline meetings of national research centres with the HEC executive director. She proposed establishing a National Research Centre of Biotechnology at the Imam Bibi Campus of GCWUS.

The HEC executive director appreciated her input and admired greatly her out-of-the-box approach. He promised to give due consideration to the proposal for allocating funds in FY 2025-26 to establish the centre.