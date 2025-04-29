GCWUS VC Attends Women Universities Consortium
Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2025 | 06:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Vice Chancellor (VC) Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS), Prof. Dr. Shazia Bashir, actively participated in the All Pakistan Women Universities Consortium held at Fatima Jinnah Women University, Rawalpindi.
According to a GCWUS spokesperson, chaired by Prof. Dr.
Bushra Mirza ( VC, Fatima Jinnah Women University Rawalpindi) and co-chaired by Noor Amna Malik from HEC, the meeting brought together Vice Chancellors from across Pakistan to discuss the core issues and future strategies for women universities.
The forum strongly emphasized the need for enhanced university budgets and in-house accommodation for employees.
