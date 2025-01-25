Open Menu

GCWUS VC Calls On HEC Chairman

Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2025 | 03:10 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Marking World Education Day, Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof. Dr. Shazia Bashir had an insightful meeting with Higher Education Commission (HEC) Chairman Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad at his office.

The meeting focused on key issues concerning the progress and development of GCWUS and the broader landscape of higher education for women in Punjab. VC GCWUS Prof. Dr. Shazia Bashir discussed various university matters including initiatives to enhance academic excellence, research opportunities, and the overall development of female students in the region.

Additionally, the Vice Chancellor raised important concerns regarding access to quality higher education for women and the need for targeted policies and resources to support their academic and professional growth in Punjab.

Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad expressed his support and commitment to addressing these challenges and enhancing opportunities for women in higher education across the province.

Both leaders shared their vision for a more inclusive and empowering educational environment, with a focus on building stronger academic frameworks and creating more avenues for women to excel. The meeting was a significant step toward fostering collaboration between GCWUS and the Higher Education Commission and it underscored the shared commitment to advancing women’s education.

