GCWUS VC congratulates Pakistan Armed Forces for their bravery against Indian aggression

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof. Dr. Shazia Bashir has congratulated the Pakistani Armed Forces for setting an unforgettable example of bravery, courage and determination against the recent Indian aggression.

In a message, the VC said that the bravery and professionalism with which the Pakistani Armed Forces defended the motherland is a source of pride for every Pakistani.

She said that the ceasefire is a positive step that will pave the way for peace, stability and development of the region.

"We pray that this peace proves to be lasting and our nation continues to reach new heights of development with unity and solidarity," she added.