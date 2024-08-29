GCWUS VC given Academic Excellence Award

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) Vice Chancellor

Prof Dr Zarrin Fatima Rizvi was honored with the Academic Excellence

Award by the Association of Private Sector Universities of

Pakistan (APSUP).

According to the GCWUS, the award was given by the Punjab governor at the

Governor's House.

The remarkable achievement is a testament to her unwavering dedication, tireless hardwork

and exceptional talent.