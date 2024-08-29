GCWUS VC Given Academic Excellence Award
Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2024 | 02:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) Vice Chancellor
Prof Dr Zarrin Fatima Rizvi was honored with the Academic Excellence
Award by the Association of Private Sector Universities of
Pakistan (APSUP).
According to the GCWUS, the award was given by the Punjab governor at the
Governor's House.
The remarkable achievement is a testament to her unwavering dedication, tireless hardwork
and exceptional talent.
