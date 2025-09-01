GCWUS VC Orders Repairs
Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2025 | 06:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) Vice Chancellor Dr. Shazia Basheer on Monday instructed the university administration to promptly repair all damages caused by recent floods and heavy rains.
During her visit to the university, accompanied by faculty members and staff, Dr. Basheer inspected various departments and classrooms to assess the extent of the damage.
She emphasized the urgency of carrying out necessary repairs immediately to ensure that students do not face any disruption in their academic activities.
