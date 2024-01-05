GCWUS VC Participates In Panel Discussion
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zarrin
Fatima Rizvi participated in the panel discussion on Safe and Inclusive Campuses in Pakistan
at Earth Sciences Auditorium, Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad.
Vice Chancellors of seven other universities also attended the panel discussion.
Dr Zarrin Fatima Rizvi shed light on the challenges being faced by students and faculty members
and shared her perspective as a vice chancellor of a women university on adopting effective
mechanisms to ensure safe and inclusive environment for students and faculty.