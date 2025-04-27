Open Menu

GCWUS Welcomes New Student Council With Enthusiasm

Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2025 | 08:00 PM

GCWUS welcomes new Student Council with enthusiasm

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) The Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) celebrated the commencement of the Student Council for the academic year 2025–2026 with great enthusiasm and spirit.

The event was organised under the guidance of Director Student Affairs Dr Shagufta Firdous.

The ceremony was attended by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shazia Bashir, Registrar Ejaz, and Director Academics Ms Amina, along with faculty and staff members including Dr. Sadia Malik, Ayesha Asghar, Dr. Rifat Choudhury, Dr. Azma Noureen, Sana Inam, and Amina Zahid. The newly-elected Student Council also took part in the celebration.

In her address, Vice Chancellor Dr. Shazia Bashir commended the outstanding contributions of the outgoing council and extended a warm welcome to the incoming members.

She offered heartfelt prayers for their success and growth, highlighting the importance of leadership, responsibility, and teamwork.

During the ceremony, promotion letters were officially awarded to Head Girl Aiman Sarwar and the newly appointed Deputy Head Girl Arfa Saeed. The vice chancellor praised the students for their commitment and encouraged them to embrace their new roles with dedication and vision.

Director Student Affairs Dr Shagufta Firdous also conveyed her best wishes to the new council, signing the promotion letters as a mark of recognition for their accomplishments.

The event concluded with a celebratory cake-cutting ceremony and a group photograph to commemorate the memorable occasion.

