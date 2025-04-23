GCWUS Welcomes PM Youth Program Focal Person
Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2025 | 04:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) President Youth General Assembly and Focal Person, PM Youth Program Fahad Shahbaz visited Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) and was warmly received by Pro Vice Chancellor GCWUS Prof. Dr. Zarrin Fatima, DSA Dr. Shagufta, Focal Persons of PMYDC including Dr. Noreen, Dr. Umer Farrukh, Dr. Mobeen, GYM Coordinator Dr. Sajjad Haidar,CSO Sohaib Saleem and Deputy Director Student Affairs Ms. Mahaam Khan.
President Youth General Assembly and Focal Person PM Youth Programme Fahad Shahbaz had a detailed meeting with Vice Chancellor GCWUS Prof. Dr. Shazia Bashir to discuss strategies for youth development, followed by a motivational address to the students of GCWUS.
During the session, Fahad Shahbaz briefed students about the Prime Minister’s Youth Initiatives including the Laptop Scheme, Scholarships, Uraan Pakistan, Green Youth Movement, and more.
He encouraged students to actively benefit from these transformative opportunities.
A heartfelt moment came when a student shared her journey of receiving the “Honhaar Scholarship”, which helped in her mother’s medical treatment — leaving a lasting impression on all attendees.
An engaging Q&A session followed, where students asked questions about various youth programs, which Fahad answered with insight and empathy.
To conclude the visit, a symbolic tree plantation was carried out by President Youth General Assembly and Focal Person, PM Youth Program Fahad Shahbaz and the Vice Chancellor under the Green Youth Movement initiative.
We extend our sincere thanks to Fahad Shahbaz for his impactful visit and for empowering our students with vision, hope, and opportunities.
