GCWUS Will Respond ASIP 2025-26

Muhammad Irfan Published October 01, 2025 | 12:50 PM

GCWUS will respond ASIP 2025-26

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) The Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) on Wednesday decided to

respond Access to Scientific Instrumentation Programme (ASIP) 2025-26 of the Higher education

Commission (HEC) to facilitate Phd students.

An official of the varsity told APP that the HEC invited public universities & R&D organisations

to submit date of their laboratories for inclusion in the ASIP 2025-26.

He said that this initiative aimed to facilitate Phd scholars across Pakistan by granting them

access to advanced laboratories under the HEC funded support.

He informed that deadline of this programme, scheduled as October 14, 2025 and the

varsity will act upon accordingly.

