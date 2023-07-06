Open Menu

GDA Acknowledges Field Staff's Outstanding Performance During Eid Vacations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 06, 2023 | 06:50 PM

GDA acknowledges field staff's outstanding performance during Eid vacations

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Galyat Development Authority (GDA) Thursday organized a special ceremony to honor the field staff for their exceptional contribution to delivering municipal services during the Eid holidays.

The event was hosted by Director General Waseem Saeed, Assistant Commissioner Galyat Zark Yar Khan Toru and DSP Galyat, and aimed to recognize the dedicated efforts of the staff members who diligently fulfilled their duties, particularly throughout the four days of Eid-ul-Azha.

The ceremony witnessed the presentation of certificates of appreciation to 170 staff members of GDA.

The staff members who received the appreciation certificate included sanitary workers, technical experts and field staff who displayed exemplary performance during the Eid vacations.

The event also highlighted the commendable work of individuals responsible for duties in the control room, drivers, heavy machinery operators, and GDA guides, who received praise for their continuous efforts in assisting and guiding tourists visiting the region during the four-day Eid period.

Director General Waseem Saeed expressed his commitment to prioritize resolving issues presented by the sanitary staff and other employees.

He extended gratitude on behalf of the GDA to the district administration and police authorities for their unwavering support in resolving issues pertaining to staff responsibilities.

Director Technical Zahid Kazmi and Director Administration Ishtiaq Ahmed emphasized the importance of recognizing and appreciating the hard work and dedication of the field staff.

